Die Human Kinetics Library enthält umfassend Literatur und Informationen rund um den Sport. Der Testzugang steht der TU Dortmund bis Ende Mai 2020 zur Verfügung.

Und das sagt die Datenbank über sich selbst:

“The Human Kinetics Library is built around a mission to increase the knowledge, enhance the performance and improve the health and fitness of all people around the globe through authoritative information about physical activity and sport. The platform features a growing collection of cross-searchable ebooks and videos from the world’s leading educational publisher for fitness, exercise, coaching and sport.”

Probieren Sie es aus und sagen Sie uns Ihre Meinung.

Weitere Informationen

Tags: Datenbanken, Sport