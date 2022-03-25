Kostenloser Bibliotheksausweis für Geflüchtete aus der UkraineFreitag, 25.03.2022 um 11:58 Uhr - 146 Aufrufe
Zugang zu Medien und zum Internet
Die Universitätsbibliothek stellt ab sofort für Studierende aus der Ukraine einen kostenlosen, auf ein Jahr befristeten Bibliotheksausweis aus.
Sie brauchen dafür nur einen ukrainischen Pass und einen offiziellen Nachweis über eine Adresse in Dortmund und Umgebung.
weitere Informationen für Geflüchtete
- Unsere Servicezeiten: Montag bis Freitag 8-18 Uhr, Samstag 11-16 Uhr
- Angebote für Geflüchtete an der TU Dortmund
- Kontakt: Servicezentrum
Bildquelle: © pixabay
Access to media and the Internet
The University Library is now issuing a free library card for students from Ukraine, limited to one year.
All you need is a Ukrainian passport and official proof of an address in Dortmund and the surrounding area.
More information for refugees
- our business hours: Monday to Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- services for refugees at TU Dortmund University
- contact: Service Center
Image source: © pixabay
