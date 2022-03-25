UB-Blog - Weblog der Universitätsbibliothek Dortmund

Kostenloser Bibliotheksausweis für Geflüchtete aus der Ukraine

Freitag, 25.03.2022 um 11:58 Uhr - 146 Aufrufe

Zugang zu Medien und zum Internet

Die Universitätsbibliothek stellt ab sofort für Studierende aus der Ukraine einen kostenlosen, auf ein Jahr befristeten Bibliotheksausweis aus.

Sie brauchen dafür nur einen ukrainischen Pass und einen offiziellen Nachweis über eine Adresse in Dortmund und Umgebung.

weitere Informationen für Geflüchtete

Bildquelle: © pixabay

Access to media and the Internet

The University Library is now issuing a free library card for students from Ukraine, limited to one year.

All you need is a Ukrainian passport and official proof of an address in Dortmund and the surrounding area.

More information for refugees

Image source: © pixabay

